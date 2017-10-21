Michigan Insane Wrestling Revolution Results – 10/19/17 – Allen Park, Michigan – Featuring Petey Williams and Zach Gowen

1. Willie Watts defeated Ingrid Isley

2. Caleb Stills defeated Alex Weir

3. Trey Miguel defeated Malcolm Monroe III

4. Brian Castle defeated Benjamin Boone

5. Mysterious Movado defeated Fat Tony

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Zach Gowen, The DBA, and Jaimy Coxx defeated Gavin Quinn, Joe Coleman, and Kef Sweat

7. Triple Threat Match

Petey Williams defeated Idris Abraham and Kiato Kiyomiya

Thanks to Leonard Brand for these results.

