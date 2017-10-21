Michigan Insane Wrestling Revolution Results – 10/19/17 – Allen Park, Michigan – Featuring Petey Williams and Zach Gowen

Oct 21, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Willie Watts defeated Ingrid Isley

2. Caleb Stills defeated Alex Weir

3. Trey Miguel defeated Malcolm Monroe III

4. Brian Castle defeated Benjamin Boone

5. Mysterious Movado defeated Fat Tony

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Zach Gowen, The DBA, and Jaimy Coxx defeated Gavin Quinn, Joe Coleman, and Kef Sweat

7. Triple Threat Match
Petey Williams defeated Idris Abraham and Kiato Kiyomiya

Thanks to Leonard Brand for these results.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Moose on being a two sport star, BFG, Triplemania, possibly doing MMA, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal