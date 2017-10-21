Meltzer on Neville: “He’s happy he’s gone”

Neville is really pleased to be done with WWE, according to Dave Meltzer:

“He’s happy. How’s that? He’s a happy man. He’s happy he’s gone. So, there you go. It’s really interesting watching like – we talked about it on Monday, kind of the grass is always greener and the sense that all these indy guys want to get into WWE, and all these WWE guys are envious of the indie guys having so much fun. It’s interesting.”

source: WrestlingObserver

