Meltzer on Neville: “He’s happy he’s gone”

Oct 21, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Neville is really pleased to be done with WWE, according to Dave Meltzer:

“He’s happy. How’s that? He’s a happy man. He’s happy he’s gone. So, there you go. It’s really interesting watching like – we talked about it on Monday, kind of the grass is always greener and the sense that all these indy guys want to get into WWE, and all these WWE guys are envious of the indie guys having so much fun. It’s interesting.”

source: WrestlingObserver

(Visited 43 times, 43 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Moose on being a two sport star, BFG, Triplemania, possibly doing MMA, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal