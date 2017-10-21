Full details for WrestleMania 34 travel packages released

Details of the travel packages for WrestleMania 34 have been revealed by WWE.COM. There will be six packages in total: Once-In-A-Lifetime, Mardi Gras, VIP, Platinum, Gold, and Silver.

Each package – apart from the Once-In-A-Lifetime package – will contain WrestleMania Axxess, Hall of Fame, NXT Takeover, WrestleMania, Raw, and Smackdown tickets, and three/four/five-night hotel accommodations depending if you take Raw or Smackdown tickets.

Seating arrangements depend on which package you take with the cheapest packages offering lower-priced tickets than the others.

The VIP package also contains two VIP sessions at WrestleMania Axxess as well as the WrestleMania collectible chair.

The Mardi Gras package includes a tour of Mardi Gras World with WWE Superstars including lunch and round-trip transportation, exclusive reception with WWE Superstars prior to NXT Takeover, one Premium VIP and one VIP session tickets for Axxess, and the WrestleMania collectible chair.

Strangely enough, the more expensive Once-In-A-Lifetime package does not contain all the tickets and only has a hotel accommodation from Saturday to Monday. The package includes an exclusive reception with WWE Superstars prior to WrestleMania, a behind-the-scenes experience with WWE Superstars prior to NXT Takeover, private charter flight with WWE Legends from New York to New Orleans, round-trip transportation from airport to hotel, ringside tickets for NXT Takeover and WrestleMania as well as the WrestleMania chair.

The Once-In-A-Lifetime package will cost $9,175 per person, the Mardi Gras one costs $8,250 per person, the VIP package costs $6,075 per person, the Platinum one costs $4,175 per person, the Gold at $3,525 per person, and the Silver at $3,250 per person. These prices are for a single person only, and getting more people in the same room will decrease the price significantly.

All packages go on sale on October 30 at Noon ET at WrestleManiaTravel.com.

Alternatively, Wrestling-Online.com is offering accommodation at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans with rates at nearly 50% discount from the going rate at the hotel during the same weekend. For more information go to http://w-o.it/wm34hotel.

