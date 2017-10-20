WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 10/19/17 – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Oct 20, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos defeated The New Day

2. Bobby Roode defeated Aiden English

3. Sami Zayn defeated Sin Cara

4. Randy Orton defeated Rusev

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina

6. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match
Baron Corbin defeated Kevin Owens and Tye Dillinger

7. WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

