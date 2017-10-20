WWE Announces Big Changes for TLC, Kurt Angle to Return to the Ring

WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be replacing Roman Reigns in the 3-on-5 Handicap Tables, Ladders & Chairs match at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. Angle will now team with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to face Cesaro, Sheamus, Kane, Braun Strowman and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

In addition, AJ Styles will be replacing Bray Wyatt in the match against Finn Balor’s Demon.

Below is the full announcement:

Breaking news: Kurt Angle will return to action and replace Roman Reigns at WWE TLC; AJ Styles to battle “The Demon” Finn Bálor Due to medical issues impacting two WWE Superstars scheduled to appear at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs, streaming live on WWE Network this Sunday, the special event will now feature Kurt Angle competing in a WWE ring for the first time in more than 11 years, as he replaces Roman Reigns. In addition, former WWE Champion AJ Styles will replace Bray Wyatt and face “The Demon” Finn Bálor. A WWE Hall of Famer and the current General Manager of Raw, Angle will join forces with Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to battle the daunting combination of Braun Strowman, Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus and The Big Red Machine Kane in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs 5-on-3 Handicap Match. The showdown between “The Demon” and Styles is one that the WWE Universe has been wanting for a long time and promises to be one of the most exciting matches of 2017. Check back with WWE.com as more information becomes available. Don’t miss a moment of WWE TLC, streaming live on WWE Network, this Sunday at 8 ET/5 PT.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 143 times, 147 visits today)