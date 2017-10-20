Total Bellas Viewership Up Going Into Next Week’s Season Finale

Oct 20, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Wednesday’s episode of WWE’s Total Bellas on E! drew 563,000 viewers and ranked #29 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is up from last week’s episode, which drew 552,000 viewers and ranked #25 for the night on cable.

Next week’s episode will be the season 2 finale.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 2 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 681,000 viewers
Episode 2: 558,000 viewers
Episode 3: 575,000 viewers
Episode 4: 560,000 viewers
Episode 5: 539,000 viewers
Episode 6: 552,000 viewers
Episode 7: 563,000 viewers
Episode 8:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Moose on being a two sport star, BFG, Triplemania, possibly doing MMA, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal