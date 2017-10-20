The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Blame Brent Injury Updates

*Dancing with the Bella

*What is happening with Nia Jax

*Impact Pizza

And More!

We had the NXT Rundown featuring A Triple Threat Match to enter the NXT Womens Championship Match at NXT Takeover, Aleister Black in action, Undisputed Era battles Sanity & More. We also had the Smackdown Throwdown featuring Sami Zayn going full on heel, Ziggler beats Roode, Jinder makes a challenge and more.

We previewed this Sunday’s WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs Pay Per View featuring the 8 Man TLC Match featuring the Return of The Shield and Kane, Bray Wyatt aka Sister Abigail battling The Demon and more.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

