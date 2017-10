Ted DiBiase talks about the advice he gave Steve Austin

“I don’t think anybody could have predicted it back then. I saw his talent, and I told him that. Some of the producers at the time were encouraging him to do more. I said, no. I said, ‘You come across very believable. Sometimes less is more. You keep doing what you’re doing. It may take you a little longer to get over. But once you’re over, you’re over. And you can do anything you want.'”

source: Fanbuzz





