Knockout leaves Impact Wrestling again

Oct 20, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Taryn Terrell had previously left TNA in early 2015, before returning returning to the now-renamed GFW at Destination X 2017. Terrell joined TNA in 2012, after being released by WWE on November 19, 2010.


