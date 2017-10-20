Knockout leaves Impact Wrestling again

Update: @IAmTarynTerrell & #IMPACT are mutually parting ways. Taryn would like to pursue other career options and she has our full support. We wish Taryn well in whatever she does next. pic.twitter.com/3PzY541t2u — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 20, 2017

Taryn Terrell had previously left TNA in early 2015, before returning returning to the now-renamed GFW at Destination X 2017. Terrell joined TNA in 2012, after being released by WWE on November 19, 2010.





