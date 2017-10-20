Johnny Impact: “I feel like I’ve been busting my ass since I left WWE to create opportunities”

“I thought things were gonna go much better, much faster (when I left WWE). I worked on Boone for five years. I tried to find money for it. I couldn’t. I ended up selling my house to finance it personally. Lucha didn’t start until 2014. Impact, I just started with. I feel like I’ve been busting my ass since I left WWE to create opportunities. There are some things I did that I’m proud of that didn’t take off. I’ve tried to keep in mind throughout this whole journey, instead of taking the path of least resistance, take the path that I’m most passionate about. That’s been my guiding force.”

source: ESPN

