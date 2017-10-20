Edge isn’t sure Shinsuke Nakamura is going to make it as a WWE star

“It’s strange with Nakamura, man, because, like you’ve said, we’ve seen his matches with AJ (Styles) in New Japan (Pro-Wrestling) and everything. With Randy (Orton), I’ve seen it. And with Sami (Zayn), I’ve seen it. But that match too, man, I really loved that match and after that, it’s like, anything else is going to be tough to live up to. I mean, maybe (Nakamura will get there). Maybe. Who knows? It’s a different beast entirely. People can blame it on booking, this, that, or the other. I don’t know. I think it’s weird. It just goes to show how different places to wrestle are completely different environments.”

Source: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness





(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)