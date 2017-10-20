Edge isn’t sure Shinsuke Nakamura is going to make it as a WWE star

Oct 20, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“It’s strange with Nakamura, man, because, like you’ve said, we’ve seen his matches with AJ (Styles) in New Japan (Pro-Wrestling) and everything. With Randy (Orton), I’ve seen it. And with Sami (Zayn), I’ve seen it. But that match too, man, I really loved that match and after that, it’s like, anything else is going to be tough to live up to. I mean, maybe (Nakamura will get there). Maybe. Who knows? It’s a different beast entirely. People can blame it on booking, this, that, or the other. I don’t know. I think it’s weird. It just goes to show how different places to wrestle are completely different environments.”

Source: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness


(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Moose on being a two sport star, BFG, Triplemania, possibly doing MMA, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal