Baron Corbin talks about how Hurricane Maria affected his family

“My wife is Puerto Rican. Aside from her parents, her entire family is there. She’s stressed out. It’s been tough because you don’t really know what’s going on. I hear things that there are trucks filled with water and food, but they’re not being delivered, and there’s union issues and all kinds of crazy things going on. It took us almost three weeks to get in touch with her grandfather. He lives up in the woods so there was no cell service, no power. Her aunt couldn’t drive up there because the roads were all blocked.”

Source: News 1130





