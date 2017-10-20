Alexa Bliss says she’s a big time gamer

Oct 20, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I love video games. So my fiancé and I went through this phase recently where we got all of the older gaming systems. We have this box that plays old Sega and Nintendo games. We have the original Playstation, recently just got a Game Boy. We have an Xbox a PS4 Pro and the Super Nintendo that just came out… Oh it’s (the Switch) the best. It seriously saves my life when it comes to traveling because I get so bored so easily, especially when a plane doesn’t have WiFi… ugh, I die.”

source: NBC Sports

She apparently not alone…


