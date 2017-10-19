WWE NXT Title Match Announced with Shawn Michaels as Special Referee

WWE has announced Adam Cole vs. WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre for the November 17th non-televised live event from San Antonio, Texas. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be the special referee. This event takes place during Survivor Series weekend, just one night before the “Takeover: WarGames” event.

Below is the full announcement:

NXT Champion Drew McIntyre faces Adam Cole for the title in San Antonio on Nov. 17, with Shawn Michaels as special guest referee

Adam Cole and The Undisputed ERA have vowed to shock the system of NXT, and the unlawful collective will get a chance to do just that when Cole challenges NXT Champion Drew McIntyre for the title at NXT Live in San Antonio on Friday, Nov. 17.

Not only that, but San Antonio native son and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will serve as the match’s special guest referee.

The newly confirmed NXT Title Match is slated for NXT’s return to the Aztec Theatre, just one night before NXT TakeOver: WarGames comes to the Toyota Center in Houston.

Cole, who made his shocking NXT debut in August by ambushing McIntyre moments after he won the NXT Title, recently commented on his championship ambitions in an interview with WWE.com.

“As far as Drew, he’s an impressive athlete,” Cole said. “Drew had been chasing that NXT Championship, and he finally achieved his dream. I almost feel bad for the guy. I feel bad that after all that hard work, all the sacrifice, it’s going to be taken away by me. And there’s not a damn thing he can do about it.”

Don’t miss out on this monumental NXT Title Match when sports-entertainment’s hottest brand returns to Alamo City on Friday, Nov. 17. Tickets are available now at NXTtickets.com.