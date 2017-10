WWE denying that Nia Jax granted a leave of absence

Despite online reports, WWE officials are now denying that superstar Nia Jax was given a leave of absence, and if she winds up working the upcoming European tour, they’re going to act like she never left at all, reports The Wrestling Observer.



Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com





(Visited 39 times, 39 visits today)