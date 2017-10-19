Triple H reveals his favorite opponent

“I had a lot of tough battles with [Mick] Foley, but if I had to pick one, it would be The Undertaker. He’s just a legend and getting in the ring with him at high profile events, nobody’s better. Hell In A Cell, WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee, it’s probably one of the most significant matches of my career completely from a meaning standpoint. It was called ‘End Of An Era’ and it was. There was a moment with the three of us standing on stage together after that match was over and that was very real to us and it’s still very meaningful. I have that picture in my office and I made a plaque with all… for all three of us that has that picture and memorabilia from the match. It was very important and very meaningful to all three of us.”

(via Facebook Live interview)





