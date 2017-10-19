Sin Cara comments on the rumored “beef” with Chris Jericho

Earlier this week, Sin Cara spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard. In the interview, he talked about his rumored “beef” with Chris Jericho back in November 2016 and the disdain for Enzo in the locker room.

His rumored “beef” with Jericho: “Me and Jericho are good friends. He actually asked me if he could borrow one of my masks for that segment, and I said that it would be an honor. There is no heat between him and I. Nowadays, with social media, there are always a lot of rumors, but we are fine. That’s why I let him borrow my mask. If that wasn’t the case, I would have said no.”

The disdain for Enzo in the locker room: “To be honest, I’m not sure, exactly, what is going on. Maybe they’re thinking he hasn’t gone through enough to have the successes he’s having, but who am I to judge? All I can say is about myself. The only thing I can say is I wish him the best. Hopefully, that helps his career and makes him better, not just with his promos, but his in-ring work, too.”

source: The Spotlight





