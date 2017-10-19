Reports suggest Nia Jax’s issue is over money

Oct 19, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Sports Illustrated reports that Nia Jax, who has more pull backstage than people believe. Her major gripe and reasoning for her leave of absence is her current pay scale and with how she’s being booked. The feeling is that Jax will likely return to action soon but with more pay.

The reason Nia has this leverage you ask? Well her cousin is The Rock of course.

JJL

(Visited 43 times, 43 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

One Response

  1. Mackdeezy says:
    October 19, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    I want someone to say they’re related to Stone Cold Steve Austin. Now that’ll be interesting. It seems everyone is always “related to The Rock”

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Moose on being a two sport star, BFG, Triplemania, possibly doing MMA, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal