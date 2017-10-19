Reports suggest Nia Jax’s issue is over money

Sports Illustrated reports that Nia Jax, who has more pull backstage than people believe. Her major gripe and reasoning for her leave of absence is her current pay scale and with how she’s being booked. The feeling is that Jax will likely return to action soon but with more pay.

The reason Nia has this leverage you ask? Well her cousin is The Rock of course.

JJL

