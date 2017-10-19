Photo: The Impact Pizza has arrived

Oct 19, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck
Is that the #ImpactPizza that @theelidrake & @bobbylashley are holding?!? What do you think? #Yes🍕 #No🍕
A post shared by IMPACT (@impactwrestling) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:58am PDT
Is that the #ImpactPizza that @theelidrake & @bobbylashley are holding?!? What do you think? #Yes🍕 #No🍕
A post shared by IMPACT (@impactwrestling) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:58am PDT
Post Category: News Tags: Bobby Lashley, Eli Drake, Impact
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website
Moose on being a two sport star, BFG, Triplemania, possibly doing MMA, more