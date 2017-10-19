More WWE talent set to leave the company?

In addition to the recent walk out of former Cruiserweight champion Neville, and Nia Jax taking a leave of absence from the company, Dave Meltzer is reporting that a few additional WWE talents are exploring other options. Many of the rumored names are currently assigned to the 205 live roster. Brian Kendrick is trying to rally the troops to ensure them the opportunity being given is good. It is said that many of the contracted wrestlers are disappointed that their deals are basic contracts with no major upside.

