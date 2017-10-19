Jinder Mahal says he grew up idolizing Triple H

Oct 19, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I heard what he said and saw the video clip as well and it is amazing. I grew up idolizing Triple H and to earn his respect is great; but what he said is true, nobody sees my 24 hours. I am first one in the gym, I do cardio before I have breakfast and I am training hard every day. I want to cement my own legacy and most importantly motivate the youth of India and make all of India proud. And make myself proud because I have disappointed myself in the past. I was released and I knew that I was getting a second chance and I cannot take that for granted. Every day in WWE is blessing and every day I have to outwork my competition. I cannot be complacent anymore and it is all or nothing and I am giving my all and the rewards speak for itself.”

source: Times of India


