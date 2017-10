Bobby Lashley says Kurt Angle helped him get into WWE

“Kurt had told me that he knows I loves the Olympics, but that I needed to think about something else, considering there is no pro sports. So, Kurt gave my number to Gerald Brisco for a tryout. My goal was always to win the Olympics so at the time, I had told Brisco to hold off on the tryout because winning the Olympics was my dream.”

source: Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

