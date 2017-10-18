WWE SmackDown Social Score, Brock Lesnar Career Moments (Video), Roman Reigns

– Below is a new WWE 2K18 entrance mash-up with Roman Reigns entering as John Cena:

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind the Gucci Mane – Keyshia Ka’Oir BET special and This Is Us. SmackDown had 110,000 interactions on Twitter with 26,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 112,000 interactions and 24,000 authors. SmackDown also had 72,000 Facebook interactions with 49,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 69,000 interactions and 46,000 authors.

– The WWE India Twitter page posted the following video looking at various moments with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar from his career. As noted, Lesnar will be on Monday’s RAW in Green Bay to respond to the Survivor Series challenge issued by WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

"The Beast" @BrockLesnar has had an incredible journey in WWE! @HeymanHustle must be a proud man! pic.twitter.com/TyY4reHrvC — WWE (@WWEIndia) October 18, 2017

