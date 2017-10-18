WWE on Brock Lesnar Answering Jinder Mahal’s Challenge, Nikki Bella – DWTS Video, The Shield

– Below is video of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Jazz to “Remember Me” on Disney Night during this week’s Dancing With The Stars episode on ABC:

– As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be on Monday’s RAW from Green Bay to respond to the Survivor Series challenge from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. WWE announced the following on the appearance:

Brock Lesnar to respond to Jinder Mahal’s WWE Survivor Series challenge on Raw Jinder Mahal, you have Brock Lesnar’s attention. After SmackDown LIVE’s WWE Champion threw down the gauntlet for a match against Raw’s Universal Champion, The Beast Incarnate will issue his response to The Modern Day Maharaja next Monday night, live on Raw. Should Lesnar accept this Champion vs. Champion Match challenge, the WWE Universe will bear witness to a battle of brand supremacy at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 19. How will The Anomaly respond? Don’t miss Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

– Below are videos of The Shield making their WWE 2K18 entrances as Evolution and The Club:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)