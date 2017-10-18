VIP packages for NXT Takeover: Wargames now available

WWE is selling VIP packages for the upcoming NXT Takeover: WarGames event which will take place on Saturday, November 18 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The limited-number VIP packages will include VIP suite seating for the show, visits from NXT stars throughout the show, photo opportunity with NXT stars, group photo on the entrance ramp, VIP access to the merchandise stand before doors open, and a WarGames collectible poster. The price for all this is $500 per ticket and tickets are available at NXTtickets.ticketforce.com.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)