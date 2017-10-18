Video: John Cena’s Impressive Muscle Car Collection
source: streetmusclemag.com
Whether you are an avid wrestling fan, or just someone who has seen his work on the silver screen, chances are, you know who John Cena is. The charismatic celebrity athlete-actor is known for his good-guy persona, both in the squared-circle and outside of it, as the current leader in wishes-granted with the Make-A-Wish program. However, what you probably don’t know about him is that he is a Muscle Car guy in a BIG way.
At 40 years old, John Cena is not really old enough to have any memories of the ‘70s, but that hasn’t stopped his passion for cars that are older than he is. His collection reportedly encompasses over 20 vehicles, which according to the video, include both old and new American muscle, such as:
1966 Dodge Hemi Charger
1969 AMC AMX
1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro
1969 Dodge Charger Daytona
1970 AMC Rebel The Machine
A pair of 1970 Buick GSXs
1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator
1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Rallye 350
1970 Plymouth Superbird
1971 Ford Torino GT
1971 Plymouth Road Runner
2006 Dodge Viper
2006 Ford GT
2007 Dodge Charger SRT-8
2007 Saleen Parnelli Jones-edition Ford Mustang
2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
You’ll notice quite a few non-mainstream classics in his collection, proving that he’s not just a cursory collector, but a true enthusiast at his core, and like most of us, has his own tastes and quirks. Cena isn’t just a collecting enthusiast, and not only drives his collection as much as his busy schedule allows, but can also drive on a racetrack, proven by his second-place in the television competition show Fast Cars and Superstars, back in 2007.
It’s refreshing to see a celebrity in this day and age who doesn’t just go for expensive, flashy, and new vehicles, but actually appreciates vintage American Iron and horsepower of both the raw and refined flavors. While nothing in his stable resembles “inexpensive” by any stretch of the imagination, the horsepower-to-dollar ratio of his garage is definitely higher than that of your average multi-millionaire celebrity.