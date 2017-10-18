Video: John Cena’s Impressive Muscle Car Collection

source: streetmusclemag.com

Whether you are an avid wrestling fan, or just someone who has seen his work on the silver screen, chances are, you know who John Cena is. The charismatic celebrity athlete-actor is known for his good-guy persona, both in the squared-circle and outside of it, as the current leader in wishes-granted with the Make-A-Wish program. However, what you probably don’t know about him is that he is a Muscle Car guy in a BIG way.

At 40 years old, John Cena is not really old enough to have any memories of the ‘70s, but that hasn’t stopped his passion for cars that are older than he is. His collection reportedly encompasses over 20 vehicles, which according to the video, include both old and new American muscle, such as:

1966 Dodge Hemi Charger

1969 AMC AMX

1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro

1969 Dodge Charger Daytona

1970 AMC Rebel The Machine

A pair of 1970 Buick GSXs

1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator

1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Rallye 350

1970 Plymouth Superbird

1971 Ford Torino GT

1971 Plymouth Road Runner

2006 Dodge Viper

2006 Ford GT

2007 Dodge Charger SRT-8

2007 Saleen Parnelli Jones-edition Ford Mustang

2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

You’ll notice quite a few non-mainstream classics in his collection, proving that he’s not just a cursory collector, but a true enthusiast at his core, and like most of us, has his own tastes and quirks. Cena isn’t just a collecting enthusiast, and not only drives his collection as much as his busy schedule allows, but can also drive on a racetrack, proven by his second-place in the television competition show Fast Cars and Superstars, back in 2007.

It’s refreshing to see a celebrity in this day and age who doesn’t just go for expensive, flashy, and new vehicles, but actually appreciates vintage American Iron and horsepower of both the raw and refined flavors. While nothing in his stable resembles “inexpensive” by any stretch of the imagination, the horsepower-to-dollar ratio of his garage is definitely higher than that of your average multi-millionaire celebrity.





