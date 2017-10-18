Sting talks about mentioning dream match to The Undertaker

While in Dubai for the official launch of WWE 2K18, WWE Hall of Famer Sting conducted an interview with Al Arbiya, one of the main news channels in the country. During the interview, Sting talked about his dream match, a match against The Undertaker. “It never did happen. Yeah I wish I could have had that, but really I don’t have any complaints at all,” he said, while discussing his career and how it came to an abrupt end at Night of Champions against Seth Rollins. When asked what would he do if Taker calls him tomorrow for a match, Sting laughed and said that The Undertaker will not call him but admitted that the two talked briefly about the match. “We’ve had a brief conversation, and I just told him, I said, man, I just always wanted to have that match. It wasn’t necessarily reciprocated so I’m not sure where he stands or if he had any interest at all, to be quite honest. But I did. I don’t mind saying,” Sting said. You can read the full interview here.





