Possible Challenger for Baron Corbin, Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable, TLC Promo

Oct 18, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a new promo for Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view main event, which will see The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) do battle with Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a 3-on-5 Tables, Ladders & Chairs Handicap Match.

– The dark match before this week’s WWE SmackDown in Seattle saw Tye Dillinger, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin defeat Mike Kanellis and The Colons in six-man action.

– It looks like Sin Cara may be receiving a title shot from WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin soon. Cara defeated Corbin via count out at last night’s SmackDown in Seattle. Below is video from the upset:

