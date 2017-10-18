Kalisto Calls Out Airline (Photo), Fans on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Rusev

– Below is a new “UpUpDownDown” video from Xavier Woods with Rusev playing The Punisher with action movie star Taimak Guariello:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if they believe Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ reconciliation will last. As of this writing, 50% voted, “No. Owens will stab Zayn in the back again.” 26% voted, “Yes. They were best friends before, and they can recreate that bond.” The rest went with, “No. Zayn will eventually come to his senses.”

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto is the latest Superstar to call out an airline on Twitter. As seen below, the cruiserweight called out Delta today for damaged luggage that had a “fragile” label on it:

