Jim Cornette explains accidentally exposing himself during Bruce Prichard’s show

“As we were sitting there at our two man podium, I noticed there were several photographs on a table next to me. One of them happen to be of a gentleman named Vince Russo. I held it, as Bruce Prichard was speaking, and I help it up. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I couldn’t warm up to Vince Russo if we were cremated together. I hold this photo up, and many people react to this. It’s almost like Trump holding up a picture of Obama. I stood up, and Bruce saw it. I guess he’s on a budget. He said, ‘Corny, don’t tear it up.’ Because I was going to tear it up. So I put the picture down and I was standing it over. I was attempting to channel Jimmy Valiant doing the dog-peeing spot without actually getting on my knees because my knees are bad. I grabbed my shirt with my right hand and with my left thumb I hook the band of my elegant sweatpants that match the Cornette face shirt. I was going to do the quick pulldown, like I’m going to do it, but no, I won’t. Apparently the left thumb went a little too far south for just a second, I don’t know. Little Johnson and the twins could have available for a brief second. Everybody roars and sits down.”

source: Jerry Lawler’s podcast





