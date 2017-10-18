Impact Knockout wants to face a man

Oct 18, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I really want to take advantage of the things that no one else is doing on TV. I would love to… I want to wrestle guys at some point. I have a little leeway with that now; I’ve done it on the indies and it’s something realistic for me to do. It’s not for all women, but for me, yes. It’s something that I have fun doing on the indies and I enjoy doing and I think it can be done right. Different stipulation matches I’m interested in, things like that.”

source: Sportuccino

