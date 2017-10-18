Bully Ray confirmed his retirement from pro wrestling

“Most definitely. As far as what I said in the ring, what you heard me say is about as legit as it gets. There’s more to it than just the injury. One of the reasons I don’t think I’m going to be making it back in the ring is because when you have an injury like this, you have to take a significant amount of time away. Ring rust sets in really quick, and if you’re 30 years old and you have an injury, it’s easy to come back, but I’m 46, so it takes a bit longer to come back. I know the amount of ring rust that will end up setting in because of my injury, and I don’t know if I want to start from zero again and get moving. I want to be able to perform at a certain level, and if I can’t perform at that level, I don’t want to perform anymore. So, it’s kind of lining up to be the time to step away, so that’s why you heard what you heard, and it is what it is. I’m not sad, I don’t want anybody to be sad. It’s been… ‘Thank you Lord for thinking about me, I’m alive and doing fine.’ It’s one of my favorite lines from a Tesla song, and I’ll quote it on social media sometimes, I really feel that way. I’ve had an incredible career, I’ve had an incredible life and I have a bright future in front of me.”

source: Busted Open Radio





