Bret “The Hitman” Hart says he offered to work for WWE backstage

Oct 18, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I hesitated on that for a long time; it was about four years ago I went up to them and threw the ball at them, made that pitch that I would give them ideas and help with the writing of the shows, creation of the matches and how storylines would go and so forth. I think I would be really good for them, but I sort of made the offer, but the way it was thrown back at me was about the schedule; I was letting them know that I didn’t want to be on the road everyday but that I could fly in for TV, and I think I left with letting them know that I can fly in for TV and never heard from them. Vince and Triple H thanked me for the offer and we left it at that.”

source: Sam Roberts


