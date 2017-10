Border City Wrestling Results – 10/14/17 – Windsor, Ontario, Canada – Featuring Rey Mysterio

Thanks to Leonard Brand for these results:

1. Jay Maynard defeated Tomer Shalam

2. Allie defeated KC Spinelli

3. Allie and Rosemary defeated Sienna and KC Spinelli

4. Doug Chevalier Memorial Battle Royal

El Reverso won

5. Hakim Zane and Mark Wheeler defeated Jon Bolen and John E. Bravo

6. Pete Dunne defeated Aiden Prince

7. OVE defeated Phil Atlas and Brent Banks

8. Petey Williams defeated Idris Abraham, Tarik, and Kaito Kiyomiya

9. Eli Drake defeated A-1

10. Rey Mysterio and Cody Deaner defeated Kongo Kong and RJ City

