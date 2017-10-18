Big WWE NXT Six-Man Airing Tonight, Jinder Mahal Video from India, Simon Gotch

– Below is video of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in India last week for the WWE promotional tour:

– Former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch (Simon Grimm) turns 35 years old today. Gotch is scheduled to wrestle UFC fighter “Filthy” Tom Lawlor on Friday, October 27th for Prestige Wrestling in Oregon.

– The following matches are scheduled for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

* NXT Women’s Title Qualifier: Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riot vs. Sonya Deville

* Aleister Black vs. Raul Mendoza

* Kassius Ohno vs. Cezar Bononi

* NXT Tag Team Champion SAnitY vs. The Undisputed Era in six-man action

