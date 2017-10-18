Allie explains how she developed her character in Impact Wrestling

“So what’s great about Allie and the character is there’s a lot of me in Allie. When I was first introduced as Allie, there was a part of me that was worried because the character is so innocent, naïve and afraid of things. So, a part of me was worried about that because I’m a very independent person and I have no problem standing up for myself. So that part of it was difficult. But, the part where… you know, I think a lot of people that know me, know that I’m a very happy person, I’m very positive, I love animals, I’m Vegan, I like to stand up for what’s right, and a lot of those qualities are in Allie. So, there’s a big part of me in the character.”

source: Sportskeeda

