Allie explains how she developed her character in Impact Wrestling

Oct 18, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“So what’s great about Allie and the character is there’s a lot of me in Allie. When I was first introduced as Allie, there was a part of me that was worried because the character is so innocent, naïve and afraid of things. So, a part of me was worried about that because I’m a very independent person and I have no problem standing up for myself. So that part of it was difficult. But, the part where… you know, I think a lot of people that know me, know that I’m a very happy person, I’m very positive, I love animals, I’m Vegan, I like to stand up for what’s right, and a lot of those qualities are in Allie. So, there’s a big part of me in the character.”

source: Sportskeeda

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Moose on being a two sport star, BFG, Triplemania, possibly doing MMA, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal