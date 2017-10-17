WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 10/16/17 – Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada
1. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler
2. Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis
3. Aiden English defeated Sin Cara
4. Triple Threat Tag Team Match
Breezango defeated The Hype Bros and The Colons
5. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match
Natalya defeated Charlotte Flair and Carmella
6. WWE United States Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
Baron Corbin defeated AJ Styles, Rusev, and Tye Dillinger
7. WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
