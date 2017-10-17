WWE Raw Live Event Results – 10/15/17 – Yakima, Washington

Oct 17, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Kalisto defeated Enzo Amore

2. Darren Young and Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins and Curtis Axel

3. Finn Balor defeated Elias

4. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus & Heath Slater and Rhyno

5. Tag Team Match (w/Emma as the Special Guest Referee)
Dana Brooke and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox and Alexa Bliss

6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz defeated Jason Jordan

7. Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman

