WrestleMania 34 tickets to go on sale on November 17

Tickets for WrestleMania 34 will be go sale on Friday, November 17 starting at 11AM EST.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $1,000 for ringside and a limited number of VIP Packages available for $2,000. The Gold Circle VIP packages include seating in the first nine rows ringside, access to a Gold Circle VIP Stadium Entrance and a commemorative WrestleMania 34 take-home folding chair.

Tickets can be purchased through all Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees.

In addition, WrestleMania 34 travel packages will be available Monday, October 30 starting at Noon ET at WrestleManiaTravel.com.

Wrestling-Online.com has teamed up with The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans to offer discounted accommodations during WrestleMania 34 weekend. For more information on our offer, go to http://w-o.it/wm34hotel.

WrestleMania 34 takes place from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)