This Day In Wrestling History – October 17th

1987 – At the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Kevin Von Erich defeats Al Perez, to win the WCWA World Heavyweight Championship. The title is later returned to Perez and the decision is reversed, due to outside interference during the match.

1988 – The Samoan SWAT Team (Samu & Fatu) defeat Michael Hayes & Steve Cox, to win the WCWA World Tag Team Championship.

1991 – Tatsumi Fujinami & Big Van Vader win the NJPW Super Grade Tag League, defeating Riki Choshu & Masa Saito in the tournament final.

1992 – Todd Champion defeats Butch Reed, to win the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship. The match never occurred, but it was announced as a title change, to cover for Reed leaving the USWA. Also, Miss Texas defeats Moondog Fifi, to win the USWA Women’s Championship.

1997 – In a 3-Way Match, Universo 2000 defeats Cien Caras and Rayo de Jalisco, Jr., to win the vacant CMLL World Heavyweight Championship.

1999 – WWF No Mercy is held in Cleveland, in front 18,742 fans. Jeff Jarrett’s contract had expired the night before, and he supposedly demanded (and received) a figure between $300,000 and $500,000, to compete in his match against Chyna. He left the WWF for WCW immediately after. When Vince McMahon bought out WCW in 2001, he announced Jarrett’s firing on live television, on that evening’s RAW.

– The Godfather defeats Mideon (with Viscera).

– The Fabulous Moolah (with Mae Young) defeats Ivory, to win the WWF Women’s Championship. At age 76, Moolah becomes the oldest champion in the history of professional wrestling.

– Hardcore & Crash Holly defeat The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg & Billy Gunn) by disqualification.

– In a Good Housekeeping Match, Chyna defeats Jeff Jarrett (with Miss Kitty), to win the Intercontinental Championship (the first & only female wrestler to win the title).

– The Rock defeats The British Bulldog.

– The Terri Invitational concludes with a Ladder Match. The New Brood (Matt & Jeff Hardy) would defeat Edge & Christian, to win $100,000 and the managerial services of Terri Runnels.

– Val Venis defeats Mankind.

– In a Four-Corners Elimination Match, X-Pac defeats Faarooq, Bradshaw, and Kane.

– In an Anything Goes Match, Triple H defeats Stone Cold Steve Austin, to retain the WWF Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Super Bowl Champion & former WCW United States Champion Steve McMichael (60 years old); England wrestler Bingo Ballance (33 years old); former WWE developmental talent & the final FCW Divas Champion, Caylee Turner (29 years old); and 2-time NWA Television Champion Baron von Raschke (77 years old).

