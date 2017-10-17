Nutritionist claims WWE’s Wellness Policy allows hormone and testosterone replacement, WWE responds

Following an appearance by Dave Palumbo, former bodybuilder who works with Triple Ha and Stephanie McMahon, on The Matt Riviera Show, WWE has had to clarify some exemptions to their Wellness Policy.

And what did he say to Riviera about the Wellness Policy and WWE wrestlers?

“They’re allowed to take hormone replacement. They can go to an HRT place and get testosterone replacement, 100 mg a week, whatever they prescribe nowadays. Those are acceptable. A lot of the wrestlers do it. It’s not for me to say who’s using what, but they’re very minimal doses.”

Once this went public WWE Senior VP of Communications Chris Belitti sent out the following statement:

“WWE’s comprehensive Talent Wellness Policy, which is administered by an independent, third-party, clearly states hGH and hCG are among a long list of banned substances, however, due to certain medical conditions, there are a variety of therapeutic exemptions that account for approximately 7% of our contracted talent.”

credits: Angrymarks.com & PWinsider





