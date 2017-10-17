News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live – Sami Zayn, Survivor Series Announcement, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Key Arena in Seattle, Washington as the road to Survivor Series heats up.

Confirmed for tonight’s SmackDown is Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler and a Survivor Series challenge from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Sami Zayn will open the show and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin will be in action. Tonight’s show will also see another edition of The Fashion Files from Breezango. 205 Live will feature Enzo Amore & Ariya Daivari vs. Mustafa Ali & WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto plus Rich Swann vs. Jack Gallagher.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

* Sami Zayn to kick off SmackDown LIVE

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to make Survivor Series announcement

* Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler meet in WWE Hell in a Cell rematch tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* United States Champion Baron Corbin to be in action

* Breezango break open their next case in “Pulp Fashion”

