New Segment Announced for the WWE TLC Kickoff Pre-show on Sunday

The WWE cruiserweights now have their third segment for Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view as Drew Gulak will host a championship edition of his PowerPoint Presentations that have been seen on WWE 205 Live this summer. The presentation will take place on the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota:

Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-5 Match

The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

RAW Women’s Title Match

Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

Asuka vs. Emma

Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

Finn Balor as The Demon vs. Bray Wyatt as Sister Abigail

Kickoff Pre-show

Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox

Kickoff Pre-show

Drew Gulak’s Championship Edition PowerPoint Presentation

