Moose on being a two sport star, BFG, Triplemania, possibly doing MMA, more

Via Impact Wrestling media release:

MOOSE & JOSH MATHEWS

TELECONFERENCE

Two-time IMPACT Grand Champion Moose will participate in the IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

IN ADDITION, Josh Mathews will be on the call for the first 10 minutes to announce some Bound For Glory news and updates, and detail this week’s Media Junket to Ottawa, featuring Bobby Lashley and Eli Drake – including the announcement of the first-ever IMPACT PIZZA.

Moose is one of the most powerful men in the ring, a former National Football League (NFL) player who has successfully transitioned into pro wrestling. He played in 62 NFL games from 2006-2012 before moving into in-ring action, with his IMPACT debut coming in July, 2016.

Moose played at Syracuse University, then was drafted into the NFL by the Atlanta Falcons in 2006, in the fifth-round.

Moose has been focused on American Top Team heading into Bound For Glory on Nov. 5, originating from Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

