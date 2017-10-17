LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 10/17

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live WWE SmackDown results from Seattle with Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler, a Survivor Series announcement from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and more…

