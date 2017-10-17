Jinder Mahal Issues WWE Survivor Series Challenge to Brock Lesnar (Video)
WWE Champion Jinder Mahal issued a challenge to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on tonight’s SmackDown episode, for a potential match at the November 19th WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Houston.
No word yet on if The Beast vs. The Modern Day Maharaja will happen but Jinder apparently began a feud with AJ Styles right after the challenge to Lesnar was issued. We will keep you updated on the challenge.
Below are photos and video from the segment:
You heard RIGHT! The #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal wants THE BEAST @BrockLesnar at #SurvivorSeries!!! #SDLive @SinghBrosWWE pic.twitter.com/4oudiFgYwq
— WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2017
The #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal has just laid down a challenge for #SurvivorSeries…to #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar?! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/gXah8sYOwt
— WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2017
Hmmmm….@JinderMahal has YET to beat the #Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/59oej9ENfO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 18, 2017
THIS is why THEY DON'T WANT NONE, @JinderMahal! #SDLive @AJStylesOrg @SinghBrosWWE pic.twitter.com/VoXQfJ1NSM
— WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2017
