Impact Wrestling and Crust & Crate Fast Fired Pizza Pub Joint Autograph Signing Session

Wrestling Stars Bobby Lashley & Eli Drake

to Taste First-Ever IMPACT PIZZA & Drink

IMPACT Wrestling and Crust & Crate Fast Fired Pizza Pub have announced a press conference for Friday, October 20, starting at 3pm ET at Crust & Crate, located at 105-325 Marche Way, in the Lansdowne Park area of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

The two companies will announce details of the formal partnership over the next month, as IMPACT Wrestling will hold six back-to-back nights of high-flying pro wrestling action, kicking off Sunday night, November 5, with Bound For Glory – the company’s premier annual pay-per-view, which will be broadcast live worldwide.

Bound For Glory will be held at Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, and there will be wrestling shows Monday through Friday, November 6-10, at Aberdeen Pavilion for the company’s weekly TV show, which airs every Thursday night on Pop TV in the U.S., and the Fight Network and GameTV in Canada.

IMPACT superstar Bobby Lashley and reigning IMPACT World Champion Eli Drake will attend the Press Conference, along with representatives from Crust & Crate, who will serve as the Title Partner with IMPACT Wrestling over the next month.

At the Press Conference, Crust & Crate Fast Fired Pizza Pub will unveil the first-ever IMPACT PIZZA – with Lashley and Drake set to eat slices from the inaugural IMPACT PIZZA, along with the IMPACT official signature beverage. George Hanna, President, Gabriel Pizza Franchise Corporation also will be available to discuss the launch of both the IMPACT PIZZA and Drink, which will be available exclusively at Crust & Crate from November 4-10.

Crust & Crate will serve as the host for the official post-IMPACT party every night from November 5-10, with nightly appearances by select members of the IMPACT roster.

The media and public are invited to the press conference and tasting, starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 20. Lashley and Drake will be in Ottawa on Thursday and Friday, October 19-20, and this will be their only autograph signing while in Ottawa.

WHO: Bobby Lashley & Eli Drake

WHAT: IMPACT Wrestling Coming to Ottawa

WHEN: Friday, October 20, starting at 3 p.m. ET

WHERE: Crust & Crate Fast Fired Pizza Pub (105-325 Marche Way, Ottawa)

