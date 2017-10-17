EVOLVE 95 Results – 10/15/17 – East Haven, Connecticut

Oct 17, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Shane Mercer defeated Mikey Webb

2. Jarek 1:20 defeated Brandon Watts

3. Dominic Garrini defeated Cyrus Satin

4. Austin Theory defeated Jason Kincaid

5. Special Attraction Match
Keith Lee defeated Darby Allin

6. EVOLVE Tag Team Championship – 3 Way Elimination Match
Doom Patrol (Chris Dickinson and Jaka) (c) defeated GymNasty Boys (Timmy Lou Retton and White Mike) and Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy)

7. PAPW Heavyweight Championship
Richard Holliday (c) defeated RJ Rude

8. Non-Title Rematch
Fred Yehi defeated Matt Riddle

9. EVOLVE Championship
Zack Sabre, Jr. (c) defeated Tracy Williams

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Gail Kim on retiring from the ring, favorite matches, her famous hubby, dual citizenship, BFG, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal