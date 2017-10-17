EVOLVE 95 Results – 10/15/17 – East Haven, Connecticut
1. Shane Mercer defeated Mikey Webb
2. Jarek 1:20 defeated Brandon Watts
3. Dominic Garrini defeated Cyrus Satin
4. Austin Theory defeated Jason Kincaid
5. Special Attraction Match
Keith Lee defeated Darby Allin
6. EVOLVE Tag Team Championship – 3 Way Elimination Match
Doom Patrol (Chris Dickinson and Jaka) (c) defeated GymNasty Boys (Timmy Lou Retton and White Mike) and Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy)
7. PAPW Heavyweight Championship
Richard Holliday (c) defeated RJ Rude
8. Non-Title Rematch
Fred Yehi defeated Matt Riddle
9. EVOLVE Championship
Zack Sabre, Jr. (c) defeated Tracy Williams
