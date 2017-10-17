EVOLVE 95 Results – 10/15/17 – East Haven, Connecticut

1. Shane Mercer defeated Mikey Webb

2. Jarek 1:20 defeated Brandon Watts

3. Dominic Garrini defeated Cyrus Satin

4. Austin Theory defeated Jason Kincaid

5. Special Attraction Match

Keith Lee defeated Darby Allin

6. EVOLVE Tag Team Championship – 3 Way Elimination Match

Doom Patrol (Chris Dickinson and Jaka) (c) defeated GymNasty Boys (Timmy Lou Retton and White Mike) and Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy)

7. PAPW Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) defeated RJ Rude

8. Non-Title Rematch

Fred Yehi defeated Matt Riddle

9. EVOLVE Championship

Zack Sabre, Jr. (c) defeated Tracy Williams

