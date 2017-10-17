Emma on Asuka (Video), WrestleMania 34 Tickets Promo, Jason Jordan and Titus Worldwide

– Below is video of Jason Jordan, Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil talking to Charly Caruso after their win over Elias, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on last night’s WWE RAW in Portland. Titus talks about how Titus Worldwide is all about business and last night they wanted to help Jordan take care of some business. Jordan talks about how Gallows & Anderson insulted him last week, and how they thought they had a funny song with Elias this week. Jordan says he’s not going to let someone insult him and his family, so he called on some friends and they took care of business. Charly asks if we can get used to seeing Jordan with Titus Worldwide and that’s what they were headed off to discuss, according to Titus.

– Below is video of Emma talking to Charly Caruso after this week’s WWE RAW, which saw she and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss lose to Mickie James and Bayley. Emma says she doesn’t need good luck going into Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view because Asuka needs to realize this isn’t WWE NXT. Emma goes on and says she’s about to cause the upset of the century.

– Below is a new promo for WrestleMania 34 tickets, which go on sale Friday, November 17th at 11am EST to the general public. WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th, 2018, from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ready to let the good times roll? @WWE @WrestleMania tickets will be available starting Friday, November 17 at 11 AM ET! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/N7H5CCh2jG — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017

