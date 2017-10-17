Chris Jericho to Host Awards, Asuka on Last Night’s RAW Match, RAW Top 10 Video

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Portland:

– WWE announced today that Chris Jericho will host the first-ever Loudwire Music Awards on Tuesday, October 24th from Los Angeles. The show will air on AXS TV at 7pm PT that night from The Novo in downtown LA. Tickets are on sale now. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will also be appearing that night.

– Asuka had this exchange on some of the female RAW Superstars last night during the tag match that saw Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat Emma and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. The Empress of Tomorrow will face Asuka in her main roster debut at TLC on Sunday.

I just stood there and watched the girls fight

Easy… Very easy…

Piece of cake

Chuckle chuckle Chuckle chuckle https://t.co/qcqCsiSJYX — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) October 17, 2017

